WWE Network Schedule For Upcoming Week Revealed

As seen below, the official schedule for the upcoming week of WWE Network programming has been revealed.

MONDAY

Monday at 6:30 PM Eastern, it will be the live stream debut of “Raw” from December 1, 2008 which has the following description: “World Heavyweight Champion John Cena battles Kane in the main event. HBK is faced with a tough decision. Plus, CM Punk, Batista, and more!”

Monday following “Raw”, it will be a replay of the debut episode of “WWE 365” which follows a year in the life Kevin Owens.

TUESDAY

Tuesday at 10 PM, It will be “205 Live”

WEDNESDAY

Following a replay of “NXT Takeover: WarGames” Wednesday, it will be a brand-new episode of “WWE NXT” at 8 PM Eastern. The following matches have already been announced for the show:

*Ruby Riot versus Sonya Deville

*Johnny Gargano versus Pete Dunne for the WWE UK Championship

FRIDAY

This Friday’s “Flashback Friday” marathon will have the theme of “Thanksgiving: Part 2”.

Starting at 3 PM Eastern, it will be the live stream debut of the inaugural 1987 “Survivor Series” pay per view., which has the following description: “The first ever Survivor Series features teams led by Hulk Hogan, ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage, Andre the Giant and many more.”

Friday at 6:00 PM Eastern, it will be the live stream debut of “Smackdown” from November 23, 2012 which features the following description: “It’s the night after Thanksgiving but the Superstars of SmackDown are still hungry for a feast.”

Friday at 7:30 PM Eastern, It will be the episode of “The WWE List” focusing on WWE merchandise

Friday at 8 PM Eastern, it will be the 1988 “Survivor Series” pay-per-view which has the following description: “Classic Tag Team Elimination Matches with the Ultimate Warrior, Hulk Hogan, Andre the Giant, ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage and more.”

At 11 PM Eastern, it will be the “Beyond the Ring” documentary presentation of “World’s Greatest Managers”

SATURDAY

Saturday at 1 AM Eastern, it will be live stream debut of World-Class Championship Wrestling TV from September 27, 1986 which has the following description: “Dingo Warrior, Matt Borne, and Buzz Sawyer face the Von Erichs in a Six-Man Tag Team main event. Plus, Black Bart, The Grappler, and more!”

At 3 PM Eastern, It will be “This Week in WWE.”

At 11 AM Eastern, it will be the live stream debut of “Raw” from September 15, 2014 which features the following description: “Mark Henry rallies America against Rusev. John Cena calls out Brock Lesnar. Plus, Chris Jericho, Bray Wyatt, Jack Swagger, and many more.”

SUNDAY

At 1:30 PM Eastern, it will be live stream debut of “Smackdown” from September 19, 2014 which has the following description: “Rusev collides with Roman Reigns in the main event. Bo Dallas gets another shot at Jack Swagger. Plus, Sheamus, Dolph Ziggler, and more.”

At 3 PM Eastern, it will be a replay of the 2014 “Night of Champions” pay-per-view which has the following description: “WWE Night of Champions – featuring John Cena and Brock Lesnar – the rematch!”