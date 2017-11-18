Updated Betting Odds For WWE Survivor Series (Potential Spoilers)

As seen on Paddy Power, these are the latest betting odds for tomorrow night’s WWE Survivor Series event. While these results aren’t exactly guaranteed, more often than not, the markets are usually quite accurate when it comes to the eventual show.

For what it’s worth if all of these results come to fruition, Monday Night Raw will win the battle for brand supremacy by a score of 4-3.

Men’s 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Match – Team SmackDown Live (8/13 fav), Team Raw (6/5)

Women’s 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Match – Team Raw (3/10 fav), Team SmackDown Live (11/5)

Champion vs Champion Match – Brock Lesnar (1/6 fav), AJ Styles (7/2)

Champion vs Champion Match – Charlotte (3/10 fav), Alexa Bliss (11/5)

Champion vs Champion Match – The Miz (8/11 fav), Baron Corbin (evens)

Tag Team Match – The Shield (1/10 fav), The New Day (5/1)

Tag Team Match – The Usos (4/9 fav), Sheamus & Cesaro (13/8)