WWE Previews Kevin Owens’ WWE 365 Special, WWE Remembers Big Show’s Survivor Series Heel Turn (Videos)

WWE Previews Kevin Owens’ WWE 365 Special (Video)

WWE will be premiering a brand new Network series called WWE 365 tomorrow night, and the first episode will feature none other than former Universal Champion Kevin Owens. The premise of the show will be that WWE’s cameras follow a superstar around for an entire calendar year, documenting how things change for them in that time.

WWE Remembers Big Show’s Survivor Series Heel Turn (Video)

Big Show is known for his tendency to turn heel and then face again in the blink of an eye, with one of his most memorable turns coming three years ago in the main event of Survivor Series 2014.

