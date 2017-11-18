Dean Ambrose vs Roman Reigns – Survivor Series 2015, AJ Styles vs Jey Uso – WWE Madden 18 Tournament (Videos)

Dean Ambrose vs Roman Reigns – Survivor Series 2015 (Video) Two years ago Dean Ambrose battled Roman Reigns for the right to become the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, in a match that many saw as disappointing. In the present day, the two men are back together as part of The Shield and are set to face off against The New Day tomorrow night. RELATED: WWE Honours The Shield’s 5th Anniversary (Video)

AJ Styles vs Jey Uso – WWE Madden 18 Tournament (Video) In one of the first Second Round match-ups of this year’s WWE Madden 18 Tournament, AJ Styles squared off against Jey Uso. The tournament is considered to be wide open this time around now that Seth Rollins, the two-time champion, has been eliminated.



