Win A WWE Universal Championship Belt At WZ’s Survivor Series Viewing Party In Chicago; Viva La Rasslin’s Debut Released On-Line For Free

WrestleZone’s Ross Berman will be hosting our official WWE Survivor Series Viewing Party at Duffy’s Bar & Grille in Chicago (420 W. Diversey Ave.) starting at 3 pm CST!

Duffy’s has announced that the winner of tomorrow night’s WWE Survivor Series Pick ‘Em challenge will win this official WWE Universal Championship replica! (Pictured Above). Pick ‘Em sheets will be available at Duffy’s starting at 3 pm CST and will be accepted, filled out, in-person by the first WWE Survivor Series Kick-Off Match to be eligible to win.

Pick ‘Em sheets will be available at the door, for free, and the winner of the Pick ‘Em will win this beautiful WWE Universal Championship replica belt!

Related: WrestleZone Partners w/ Duffy’s Chicago & Viva La Rasslin For All-Day Survivor Series Party This Sunday

WrestleZone is also proudly supporting Viva La Rasslin 3: Pain On The Cob starting at 3 pm CST at Reggie’s in Chicago. Fans that attend VLR3 will get a free shuttle service at the end of the show taking them to Duffy’s to enjoy WZ’s WWE Survivor Series viewing party.

Tickets to Viva La Rasslin 3: Pain On The Cob can be found HERE

Ahead of tomorrow’s show Viva La Rasslin has released the full video of their debut show on their Facebook page. It features:

5,000Thumbtack Madness

Markus Crane vs Adam Bueller

The Clergy (Father Darin Corbin & Sister Kiki w/ Altar Boy Alex Ohlson) Vs Uncle Chester & Masked Character

Crosstown Classic

Team White Sox (Knicks & Castro) vs Team Cubs (Elliot Paul & GPA)

Ruff Crossing VS The Wrestler Formally Known As Gyasi

Clusterfuck Scramble Match

Yabo The Clown in action!

“The Pain Proof Woman” Sally Marvel

Music from BLACK ACTRESS

You can view it in the embedded video player below: