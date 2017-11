Ember Moon just defeated Nikki Cross, Kairi Sane and Peyton Royce to become the NEW WWE NXT Women’s Champion!

She follows Asuka as the WWE NXT Women’s Champion who relinquished the title on August 24, 2017 after a 500+ day winning streak.

Stay with WrestleZone for more NXT Takeover: Houston coverage!

NXT Takeover: Houston Results (11/18)