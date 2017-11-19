Drew McIntyre Injured During NXT Championship Match Last Night

As reported by the Wrestling Observer and then confirmed by Triple H, former NXT champion Drew McIntyre suffered an injury during his title match against Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas last night. There has yet to be any confirmation in regards to the diagnosis, but HHH speculated that it may well be a torn bicep which could rule him out for up to six months. Some fans believe that McIntyre was scheduled to win the match until he suffered the injury, although that has yet to be confirmed. RELATED: New NXT Champion Crowned At Takeover: Houston (Photo)

EXCLUSIVE: “I know it’s probably not good, but I won’t know anything official until I talk to the doctor.” – @DMcIntyreWWE#NXTTakeOverpic.twitter.com/4vz6ftz4OJ — WWE (@WWE) November 19, 2017