Cody Rhodes Powerbombs Christopher Daniels Through Burning Table, TJP vs Jason Jordan: Madden 18 Tournament (Videos)

Cody Rhodes Powerbombs Christopher Daniels Through Burning Table (Video)

The ongoing feud between Cody Rhodes and Christopher Daniels finally came to an end last night when The American Nightmare powerbombed Daniels through a burning table at the end of their Texas Death Match for the ROH World Championship.

This chapter of my career with @facdaniels has been full of surprises and I am better for it. It ended tonight. Thank you Dallas. pic.twitter.com/amvLutG6Ld — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) November 19, 2017

TJP vs Jason Jordan: Madden 18 Tournament (Video)

In the latest second round match-up for this year’s WWE Madden 18 Tournament, Jason Jordan went up against TJP. Jordan, who was removed from tonight’s Survivor Series 5-on-5 men’s elimination match, defeated former Madden champion Seth Rollins in the first round.



