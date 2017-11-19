Adam Cole Reflects On His Historic Weekend (Photos), Kevin Owens Praises NXT Superstar

Adam Cole Reflects On His Historic Weekend (Photos) Adam Cole has had a fairly remarkable weekend by all accounts, which included winning last night’s WarGames main event for his team and having a high profile match of his be refereed by none other than Shawn Michaels. The former ROH stand-out highlighted his accomplishments in the below tweet, in which he also hinted at his next goal – becoming NXT champion. RELATED: Who Won WWE’s 1st Ever WarGames? This weekend, history was made. The #UndisputedERA has arrived…and this “universe” is ours. #AdamColeBayBay #7Staples #HBK #WarGames #NextNXTChampion pic.twitter.com/lvmUwY2W1w — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) November 19, 2017 Kevin Owens Praises NXT Superstar Following his sensational performance against Aleister Black last night, The Velveteen Dream received some high praise in the form of a complimentary tweet from former NXT champion Kevin Owens. KO was seen in the front row of last night’s Takeover: WarGames event, where he was sporting an Undisputed Era shirt in support of his longtime friend Adam Cole. I think plenty of people will be saying your name for years to come. @VelveteenWWE — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) November 19, 2017