DX Feature On Canvas 2 Canvas (Video), The Miz Confirmed For Survivor Series Kickoff Appearance

DX Feature On Canvas 2 Canvas (Video) On the latest episode of Canvas 2 Canvas, the iconic D-Generation X were remembered in the form of a Rob Schamberger masterpiece. One half of the original line-up, Triple H, will be returning to the ring once again tonight at Survivor Series. RELATED: Triple H Takes Credit For Some Of The Rock’s Greatest Matches

The Miz Confirmed For Survivor Series Kickoff Appearance The Miz has been confirmed to appear in the social media lounge on the Kickoff show tonight, prior to the Survivor Series main card. The Awesome One will be competing against Baron Corbin in a champion vs champion match. Have a question for @mikethemiz? Use #AskTheMiz, and he just might answer it in the Social Media Lounge TONIGHT during @WWE #SurvivorSeries Kickoff at 5e/2p! — WWE (@WWE) November 19, 2017