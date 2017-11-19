DX Feature On Canvas 2 Canvas (Video), The Miz Confirmed For Survivor Series Kickoff Appearance

Harry Kettle
DX Feature On Canvas 2 Canvas (Video), The Miz Confirmed For Survivor Series Kickoff Appearance

LAS VEGAS, NV – JANUARY 08: WWE personalities Triple H (L) and Shawn Michaels throw glow sticks into the crowd at a news conference announcing the WWE Network at the 2014 International CES at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on January 8, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The network will launch on February 24, 2014 as the first-ever 24/7 streaming network, offering both scheduled programs and video on demand. The USD 9.99 per month subscription will include access to all 12 live WWE pay-per-view events each year. CES, the world’s largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs through January 10 and is expected to feature 3,200 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to about 150,000 attendees. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

DX Feature On Canvas 2 Canvas (Video)

On the latest episode of Canvas 2 Canvas, the iconic D-Generation X were remembered in the form of a Rob Schamberger masterpiece. One half of the original line-up, Triple H, will be returning to the ring once again tonight at Survivor Series.

RELATED: Triple H Takes Credit For Some Of The Rock’s Greatest Matches

The Miz Confirmed For Survivor Series Kickoff Appearance

The Miz has been confirmed to appear in the social media lounge on the Kickoff show tonight, prior to the Survivor Series main card. The Awesome One will be competing against Baron Corbin in a champion vs champion match.
Baron Corbind-generation xrawShawn Michaelssurvivor seriesThe MizTriple HWWE
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"