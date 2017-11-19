Triple H Builds The Excitement For Tonight’s 5-on-5 Survivor Series Men’s Elimination Match

Harry Kettle
triple h

(Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for WWE)

Tonight will see one of the most star-studded matches in WWE history take place, with numerous top names from the past and present coming together to form the blockbuster 5-on-5 men’s elimination match at Survivor Series. The latest entry into the bout, as announced on Monday, also happens to be one of the most impactful – Triple H.

The King of Kings has already had a busy weekend after overseeing a successful NXT Takeover: WarGames event last night, and now he’s turning his attention towards building the excitement for what is sure to be one hell of a match in Houston.

raw Shane McMahon smackdown-live survivor series Triple H WWE
