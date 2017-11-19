Triple H Builds The Excitement For Tonight’s 5-on-5 Survivor Series Men’s Elimination Match

Tonight will see one of the most star-studded matches in WWE history take place, with numerous top names from the past and present coming together to form the blockbuster 5-on-5 men’s elimination match at Survivor Series. The latest entry into the bout, as announced on Monday, also happens to be one of the most impactful – Triple H. The King of Kings has already had a busy weekend after overseeing a successful NXT Takeover: WarGames event last night, and now he’s turning his attention towards building the excitement for what is sure to be one hell of a match in Houston. RELATED: Cathy Kelley Looks At Triple H Joining Team RAW The #SurvivorSeries match features: 1 brother-in-law…

3 @WWE legends who’ve made history together..

5 @WWENXT alum who’ve created the future together.. And the man who will destroy any of them if it’s #BestForBusiness. — Triple H (@TripleH) November 19, 2017