Triple H Builds The Excitement For Tonight’s 5-on-5 Survivor Series Men’s Elimination Match

Tonight will see one of the most star-studded matches in WWE history take place, with numerous top names from the past and present coming together to form the blockbuster 5-on-5 men’s elimination match at Survivor Series. The latest entry into the bout, as announced on Monday, also happens to be one of the most impactful – Triple H.
The King of Kings has already had a busy weekend after overseeing a successful NXT Takeover: WarGames event last night, and now he’s turning his attention towards building the excitement for what is sure to be one hell of a match in Houston.
