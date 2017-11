WWE has confirmed the following matches will take place on tonight’s WWE Survivor Series Kickoff preshow: Matt Hardy vs Elias Breezango vs Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Related: WWE Survivor Series Results For 11/19 These two matches also join the WWE Cruiserweight Championship match between Enzo Amore and Kalisto on tonight’s pre-show. Cathy Kelley made the announcement in the video at the top of this page. You can check out the Kickoff show that is streaming live now in the player below: