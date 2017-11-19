The Miz Wants To Teach Baron Corbin Respect, Corbin Takes A Shot At Miz (Videos), House Of Hardcore 35 Results

House Of Hardcore

The following results are from last night’s House Of Hardcore 35 live event in Philadelphia, PA, courtesy of Shin-Blade:

1- Bull James def Hot Young Briley

2- MVP def Lance Anoa’i

3- Ace Romero def Vik Dalishus (w/ The Double Duprees)

4- Nick Aldis def Billy Gunn

5- Matt Cross (Lucha Underground) def Petey Williams

6- Super Crazy & Little Guido def The Spirit Squad

7- Willie Mack def Luchasaurus & Matt Riddle in a Triple Threat Match

8- Austin Aries def Alex Reynolds (w/ Maxwell Jacob Friedman) via submission

9- Joey Mercury def Tommy Dreamer in a First Blood Match via interference from Nick Aldis & Shane Douglas who had turned on Dreamer after saving him.

For more information, houseofhardcore.net

WWE Survivor Series

The following videos feature The Miz and Baron Corbin commenting on their match tonight.

The Miz says he wants to teach Corbin about respect, while Corbin gets a little more personal in his dig at Miz:

DX Feature On Canvas 2 Canvas (Video), The Miz Confirmed For Survivor Series Kickoff Appearance