WWE Survivor Series Kickoff Result: Matt Hardy vs Elias

Elias vs Matt Hardy Armbar into a hammerlock by Hardy. Elias counter but gets taken over in a headlock. Elias tries to escape, to no avail. Side Russian leg sweep by Hardy. Hardy follows that up with an elbow to the back of Elias’ head off the second rope. After a short break, Hardy whips Elias into the rope and hits a clothesline. Elbow drop by Hardy for a near fall. Elias forces Hardy into the ropes. Elias stuns Hardy on the top rope. Elias stomps Hardy in the corner. Elias slams Hardy’s arm on the ring apron. Elias is focusing his attack on Hardy’s arm/shoulder. Elias slaps on a standing armbar. Elias drops a knee on Hardy’s arm. Hardy’s arm is hanging like a wet noodle. Elias sends Hardy shoulder first into the ring post. Two count only. Butterfly shoulder breaker by Elias. Hardy manages to kick out. Hardy rolls out to the apron. Hardy counters a clothesline into the side effect on the apron. Elias rolls back into the ring. Hardy slams Elias’ head into each turnbuckle. Corner clothesline followed by a bulldog by Hardy. Elias misses another clothesline and ends up getting side effected again. Second rope elbow by Hardy. Elias kicks out again. Hardy calls for the Twist of Fate. Hardy can’t move his other arm. Elias sends Hardy shoulder first into the ring post. Elias drops Hardy with Drift Away for the win. Winner- Elias Related: WWE Survivor Series Results For 11/19 It’s clear that @MATTHARDYBRAND has NO intention of walking with @IAmEliasWWE, LIVE on the #SurvivorSeries Kickoff! pic.twitter.com/A7T0HuuYms — WWE (@WWE) November 19, 2017 You have just heard the victory song of @IAmEliasWWE as he makes @MATTHARDYBRAND #DriftAway on #SurvivorSeries Kickoff! pic.twitter.com/EQ96HWTKRL — WWE (@WWE) November 19, 2017