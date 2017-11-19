WWE Survivor Series Kickoff Result: Owens & Zayn vs Breezango

In Ring Segment: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Owens says they didn’t come here to WWE to fight two clowns like Breezango. Owens says this is the building he won the Intercontinental title and the Universal Championship. They should be leading Team Smackdown against Raw tonight. The reason they aren’t is because of Shane McMahon. Zayn says Breezango should solve the case of what Shane has against them. Owens adds that Shane put the entire Smackdown Live roster in danger over his vendetta against his sister. Last week on Smackdown Live they left the ring because the battle with the Shield was not their fight. Fandango and Tyler Breeze walk out on the stage. Breeze says they got an anonymous tip that two optical offenders are harassing the people of Houston. Fandango says by the smell of it they have found them. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs Breezango Fandango dropkicks Owens. Zayn hits the ring and eats a dropkick as well. Owens and Zayn roll out to the floor. Breeze and Fandango throw fashion tickets at Owens and Zayn. They are in violation! Breeze slams Zayn’s head into the top turnbuckle. Zayn catches Breeze with a boot. Short arm clothesline by Zayn. Owen and Zayn takes turns working over Breeze. Breeze almost gets the tag but Zayn grapevines his leg and pulls him back to the opposite corner. Owens sentons Breeze in the back. Owens tries another senton but Breeze gets his knees up. Breeze tags in Fandango as Owens tags in Zayn. Fandango clears the ring. Top rope dropkick by Fandango. Fandango hits a satalite DDT on Zayn. Fandango goes up top but Owens grabs his leg. Fandango misses the Last Dance. Owens hits the pop-up powerbomb for the win! Winners- Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Related: WWE Survivor Series Results For 11/19 If it’s up to @FightOwensFight & @SamiZayn, #Breezango should be investigating why @shanemcmahon is still running #SDLive! #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/jQMmbdwnKf — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 19, 2017 #Breezango is handing out the fashion violations right off the bat against @FightOwensFight and @SamiZayn! #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/c96vBTdRUA — WWE (@WWE) November 19, 2017 The #PopupPowerbomb to @WWEFandango spells the end for #Breezango as @FightOwensFight and @SamiZayn pick up the win! #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/xC0YxsIlAN — WWE (@WWE) November 19, 2017