Houston Astros Outfielder Josh Reddick Shows Off His Custom WWE Title At Survivor Series, NXT Stars Confirmed For WWE 2K18 DLC Pack

Bill Pritchard
(Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

WWE Games confirmed the WWE 2K18 “The NXT Generation” DLC Pack will be available this Tuesday for download; the pack will cost $9.99 and it will feature the following NXT and WWE stars:

  • Aleister Black
  • Drew McIntyre
  • Elias
  • Lars Sullivan
  • Ruby Riot

Josh Reddick

The following video features Houston Astros right fielder Josh Reddick talking about the feeling of winning the World Series with the Astros, getting a custom title from Triple H and his passion for WWE:

