Houston Astros Outfielder Josh Reddick Shows Off His Custom WWE Title At Survivor Series, NXT Stars Confirmed For WWE 2K18 DLC Pack

WWE 2K18

WWE Games confirmed the WWE 2K18 “The NXT Generation” DLC Pack will be available this Tuesday for download; the pack will cost $9.99 and it will feature the following NXT and WWE stars:

Aleister Black

Drew McIntyre

Elias

Lars Sullivan

Ruby Riot

Josh Reddick

The following video features Houston Astros right fielder Josh Reddick talking about the feeling of winning the World Series with the Astros, getting a custom title from Triple H and his passion for WWE:

