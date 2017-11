Asuka, Bayley, Alicia Fox, Nia Jax, and Sasha Banks vs Natalya, Becky Lynch, Carmella, Tamina w/Lana, and Naomi

Order of elimination:

Becky Lynch (via rollup by Bayley)

Bayley (via pinfall by Tamina)

Nia Jax (via countout)

Alicia Fox (rollup by Naomi)

Naomi (via submission by Sasha Banks)

Carmella (via pinfall by Asuka)

Sasha Banks (via submission by Natalya)

Tamina (via pinfall by Asuka)

Natalya (via submission by Asuka)

Winner- Team Raw

Sole Survivor – Asuka

RAW is up 2-0

