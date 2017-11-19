Charlotte Featured In New WWE Clash Of Champions Promo, Tonight’s Survivor Series Opening (Videos)

WWE Clash Of Champions

The following is the new promo for the WWE Clash Of Champions pay-per-view that is scheduled for Sunday, December 17th.

The event is a Smackdown exclusive show and takes place at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts:

Triple H Takes Credit For Some Of The Rock’s Greatest Matches, Relive Charlotte & Ric Flair’s Emotional Celebration (Video)

Survivor Series

The following is the opening promo from tonight’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view in Houston, Texas:

Related: WWE Survivor Series Results For 11/19