Charlotte Featured In New WWE Clash Of Champions Promo, Tonight’s Survivor Series Opening (Videos)

Bill Pritchard
wwe clash of champions

Graphics / Type Treatment By Bill Pritchard

WWE Clash Of Champions

The following is the new promo for the WWE Clash Of Champions pay-per-view that is scheduled for Sunday, December 17th.

The event is a Smackdown exclusive show and takes place at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts:

Survivor Series

The following is the opening promo from tonight’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view in Houston, Texas:

