The Shield Give The New Day Props At Survivor Series, Owens & Zayn Consider A Move To RAW? (Videos)

Bill Pritchard
The Shield Give The New Day Props At Survivor Series, Owens & Zayn Consider A Move To WWE RAW? (Videos)

Survivor Series

The following video features The Shield giving props to The New Day following their match at tonight’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view:

WWE Survivor Series Result: The New Day vs The Shield

Mutiny?

The following video features Stephanie McMahon approaching Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at Survivor Series with it looking like she’d like to see the pair moving back to Monday nights.

Owens and Zayn were talking about their win on the pre-show over Breezango tonight, and Zayn said they proved a point, but the point is they should be leading Smackdown instead of being left out. Stephanie walked in after Sami said they just ran into each other, and Sami said she was right about Shane and they appeared to clear the air, with Stephanie saying it’s a shame her brother doesn’t recognize true talent:

