Enzo Amore Segment Announced For WWE RAW, Bayley Helps Fan With In-Ring Proposal (Video)

Choo Choo!

The following video features Enzo Amore announcing he’s bringing his new show the Zo Train to WWE RAW tomorrow night.

Enzo retained his Cruiserweight Championship over Kalisto on the WWE Survivor Series pre-show and told Mike Rome that a celebration was in order:

Bayley

The following video features Kay Jewelers and Bayley helping create the perfect proposal for WWE superfans Steven and Valerie: