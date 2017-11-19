Braun Strowman Attacks Triple H At Survivor Series; Order Of Elimination & Sole Survivors In Tonight’s Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Match

|
WWE Survivor Series
Team Raw: Kurt Angle, Triple H, Braun Strowman, Finn Bálor, and Samoa Joe vs Team Smackdown: Shane McMahon, John Cena, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Roode, and Randy Orton
Order of eliminations:
Winner – Team Raw
RAW wins Survivor Series 4-3
Aftermath
Following Triple H’s underhanded tactics to get the win for Team RAW, Braun Strowman threatened a fight if HHH crossed him again. HHH didn’t listen and tried to assault The Monster Among Men, and ended up laid out at the end of the show: