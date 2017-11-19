Braun Strowman Attacks Triple H At Survivor Series; Order Of Elimination & Sole Survivors In Tonight’s Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Match

Bill Pritchard
braun strowman

(Photo by Lukas Schulze/Bongarts/Getty Images)

WWE Survivor Series

Team Raw: Kurt Angle, Triple H, Braun Strowman, Finn Bálor, and Samoa Joe vs Team Smackdown: Shane McMahon, John Cena, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Roode, and Randy Orton

Order of eliminations:

  • Shinsuke Nakamura (via pinfall by Braun Strowman)
  • Bobby Roode (via pinfall by Braun Strowman)
  • Samoa Joe (via pinfall by John Cena)
  • John Cena (via pinfall by Kurt Angle)
  • Finn Balor (via pinfall by Randy Orton)
  • Randy Orton (via pinfall by Braun Strowman)
  • Kurt Angle (via pinfall by Shane McMahon, with assistance from Triple H)
  • Shane McMahon (via pinfall by Triple H)

Winner – Team Raw
Sole Survivors – Triple H & Braun Strowman

RAW wins Survivor Series 4-3

Related: WWE Survivor Series Results (11/19) Raw Battles Smackdown, Triple H Proves He Is Still The Cerebral Assassin, Strowman Makes His Mark!

Aftermath

Following Triple H’s underhanded tactics to get the win for Team RAW, Braun Strowman threatened a fight if HHH crossed him again. HHH didn’t listen and tried to assault The Monster Among Men, and ended up laid out at the end of the show:
