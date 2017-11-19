Braun Strowman Attacks Triple H At Survivor Series; Order Of Elimination & Sole Survivors In Tonight’s Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Match

WWE Survivor Series

Team Raw: Kurt Angle, Triple H, Braun Strowman, Finn Bálor, and Samoa Joe vs Team Smackdown: Shane McMahon, John Cena, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Roode, and Randy Orton

Order of eliminations:

Shinsuke Nakamura (via pinfall by Braun Strowman)

Bobby Roode (via pinfall by Braun Strowman)

Samoa Joe (via pinfall by John Cena)

John Cena (via pinfall by Kurt Angle)

Finn Balor (via pinfall by Randy Orton)

Randy Orton (via pinfall by Braun Strowman)

Kurt Angle (via pinfall by Shane McMahon, with assistance from Triple H)

Shane McMahon (via pinfall by Triple H)

Winner – Team Raw

Sole Survivors – Triple H & Braun Strowman

RAW wins Survivor Series 4-3

Aftermath

Following Triple H’s underhanded tactics to get the win for Team RAW, Braun Strowman threatened a fight if HHH crossed him again. HHH didn’t listen and tried to assault The Monster Among Men, and ended up laid out at the end of the show: