WWE.com has put up their official WWE Monday Night RAW Preview.

Tonight’s episode of RAW will be held from the Toyota Center in Houston, TX.

Below are the Quick Hits they are looking at going in to tonight’s episode:

We have included some excerpts from WWE.com’s preview below. You can find their full RAW preview HERE.

As always, WZ will be providing complete, LIVE coverage of WWE Raw beginning tonight at 8pm EST so be sure to join us then! Use #WZRAW to be included in our live coverage!

Related: Owens & Zayn Consider A Move To RAW? (Videos)



On the fallout following the chaotic end to WWE Survivor Series:

He was the last Superstar to join Team Raw, but it was Triple H who secured the deciding pinfall in last night’s Men’s 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Tag Team Match main event. The victory pushed the red brand over the top, bringing Raw to a 4-3 final victory over SmackDown LIVE. As is typically the case with The King of Kings, however, the win wasn’t without controversy. Not only did Triple H orchestrate the elimination of Raw General Manager Kurt Angle, his own team captain, but he provoked Raw juggernaut Braun Strowman by positioning himself as the savior of the red brand when he hit an unsuspecting Shane McMahon — SmackDown Commissioner and the blue brand’s team captain — with a Pedigree out of nowhere to attain the winning pinfall. Following Triple H’s bizarre machinations and his triumphant grandstanding, the frustrated Monster Among Men lashed out at The Cerebral Assassin, backing him into a corner and warning him to never cross him again. Of course, Triple H did, resulting in two retaliatory Running Powerslams to the WWE COO. What will be the fallout from the chaotic final moments of Survivor Series?

On what’s next for The Shield?