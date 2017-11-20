As is typically the case with The King of Kings, however, the win wasn’t without controversy. Not only did Triple H orchestrate the elimination of Raw General Manager Kurt Angle, his own team captain, but he provoked Raw juggernaut Braun Strowman by positioning himself as the savior of the red brand when he hit an unsuspecting Shane McMahon — SmackDown Commissioner and the blue brand’s team captain — with a Pedigree out of nowhere to attain the winning pinfall.
Following Triple H’s bizarre machinations and his triumphant grandstanding, the frustrated Monster Among Men lashed out at The Cerebral Assassin, backing him into a corner and warning him to never cross him again. Of course, Triple H did, resulting in two retaliatory Running Powerslams to the WWE COO.
What will be the fallout from the chaotic final moments of Survivor Series?