Press Release: WWE Thanks America’s Armed Forces w/ 15th Annual Tribute To The Troops Celebration

WWE has just released the following:

WWE® THANKS AMERICA’S ARMED FORCES WITH 15TH ANNUAL TRIBUTE TO THE TROOPS® CELEBRATION

STAMFORD, Conn. and San Diego, CA., November 20, 2017 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced that the 15th annual WWE Tribute to the Troops event will be held on Tuesday, December 5 at Naval Base San Diego with a two-hour special airing Thursday, December 14 at 8/7C on USA Network.

WWE began Tribute to the Troops in 2003 as a way to honor our servicemen and women and their families, and today it is considered TV’s most patriotic and heartwarming show of the year. In the tradition of Bob Hope, WWE brings together the best of sports, entertainment and pop culture with celebrity appearances and performances from music’s most popular acts.

While in San Diego, WWE Superstars will spend time giving back to military personnel and their families. Activities include a Be a STAR® bullying prevention rally, as well as hospital visits and military outreach initiatives at various installations including Naval Base San Diego, Naval Air Station North Island and San Diego Naval Medical Center.

“We are thrilled to welcome WWE for their 15th annual Tribute to the Troops celebration continuing what has become a great tradition during the holiday season,” said San Diego Naval Base Commanding Officer, Charles Womack. “The servicemen and women of San Diego could not be more excited, and look forward to participating in this inspirational event.”

“It is a privilege to honor our servicemen and women for their commitment and sacrifice to our nation,” said WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. “Tribute to the Troops is our most meaningful show of the year and we are proud to continue the tradition at Naval Base San Diego.”

