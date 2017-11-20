Sasha Banks Teases Jump To Smackdown Live?, Photo Gallery Of Strowman’s Beatdown Of Triple H, WWE’s Top 10 Tag Team Debuts (Video)

Nick Hausman
Photo Credit: Getty, Natalya on October 8, 2015 in Paris, France.

Sasha Banks Teases Jump To Smackdown Live?

Natalya posted the following on Twitter last night congratulating Charlotte on her victory over Alexa Bliss at Survivor Series:

Sasha Banks then replied with the following:

Photo Gallery Of Strowman’s Beatdown Of Triple H

WWE has released the following photo gallery on Instagram featuring Braun Strowman’s beatdown of Triple H:

WWE’s Top 10 Tag Team Debuts

WWE has released the following video on-line:

Relive the explosive debuts of these 10 tandems in an all-new WWE Top 10. Get your first month of WWE Network for FREE: http://wwenetwork.com Subscribe to WWE on YouTube: http://bit.ly/1i64OdT
