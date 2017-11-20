Sasha Banks Teases Jump To Smackdown Live?, Photo Gallery Of Strowman’s Beatdown Of Triple H, WWE’s Top 10 Tag Team Debuts (Video)

Sasha Banks Teases Jump To Smackdown Live?

Natalya posted the following on Twitter last night congratulating Charlotte on her victory over Alexa Bliss at Survivor Series:

Congratulations @MsCharlotteWWE on an incredible win. You proved the Smackdown Women’s Championship is THE Women’s Championship in @WWE…I’m even more determined to take it from you now. #SurvivorSeries — Nattie (@NatbyNature) November 20, 2017

Sasha Banks then replied with the following:

Let me come to blue — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) November 20, 2017

Photo Gallery Of Strowman’s Beatdown Of Triple H

WWE has released the following photo gallery on Instagram featuring Braun Strowman’s beatdown of Triple H:

@tripleh may have scored the winning pinfall for #TeamRaw, but #BraunStrowman left #SurvivorSeries standing tall. A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Nov 19, 2017 at 8:00pm PST

WWE’s Top 10 Tag Team Debuts

WWE has released the following video on-line: