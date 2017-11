The Latest On Drew McIntyre’s Injury

F4WOnline.com is reporting that it is believed that Drew McIntyre has suffered a left bicep tear but that won’t be confirmed until he get an MRI.

They also note that the injury happened during a DDT spot in his match with Andrade Almas at NXT Takeover: Houston.

Related: Drew McIntyre Injured During NXT Championship Match Last Night

Alexa Bliss Is Despondent Following Loss To Charlotte

WWE has released the following Survivor Series Fallout video on-line: