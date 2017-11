Speculation Regarding Future Triple H Opponents

On last night’s post-Survivor Series edition of Wrestling Observer Radio host Brian Alvarez speculated that Triple H could possibly face Kurt Angle at Royal Rumble and then go on to face Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 34.

Cody Rhodes Bids Farewell To Georgia Dome

Cody Rhodes has posted the following to Twitter remembering the Georgia Dome, which was demolished this morning: