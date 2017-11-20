Vince McMahon Did Not Like Kevin Owens vs Chris Jericho At WM33; Owens Says He Took It As ‘A Failure’

In the “WWE 365: Kevin Owens” documentary that debuted after Survivor Series last night it was revealed in a behind the scenes clip that Vince McMahon was not a fan of Kevin Owens‘ match with Chris Jericho at WrestleMania 33.

In the clip Kevin Owens approaches Vince McMahon in the Gorilla position backstage and asks him, “Are we good?” To which Vince replies, “No.”

Owens then recaps their exchange and shares how it affected him:

Vince did not like the match. It wasn’t what he was looking for. He wasn’t happy about it at all. It was the first time that I got back from the ring to Vince being so unhappy. I took that as a failure.

The full special is available now on the WWE Network. You can find a clip from it in the embedded player below: