Will Paige Be In Houston For RAW Tonight?

PWInsider.com is reporting that Paige is indeed in Houston right now which is where RAW will be taking place.

Another WWE Hall Of Famer Being Used For NFL Audibles

F4WOnline.com is reporting that on top of using “Ric Flair” as one of their audible calls at the line of scrimmage the LA Rams are also using “Dusty Rhodes“.