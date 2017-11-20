Update On WWE’s ‘Bring It To The Table’, Enzo Hands Out First Aid Kits To Hurricane Harvey Victims

Update On WWE’s ‘Bring It To The Table’

PWInsider.com is reporting that WWE has put the set for their WWE Network series “Bring It To The Table” in storage and have no plans for producing new episodes.

Bring It To The Table featured host Peter Rosenberg joined by guests including Corey Graves, JBL and Paul Heyman.

Enzo Hands Out First Aid Kits To Hurricane Harvey Victims

Enzo posted the following on Instagram noting he spent the morning handing out first aid kits to families that were affected by Hurricane Harvey: