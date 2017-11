Former Impact Wrestling Knockout Brooke Adams recently spoke with FHM about her top turnoffs by men trying to score a date; you can read a few of her tips below:

No Bone Zone

“Doing anything that gives off that whole, ‘Hey, I wanna bang’ hint. I’ve got zero clue where men ever thought this was a good idea. Women aren’t like men. We don’t get turned on because the wind decided to blow. Women like to be touched on the neck, lower back and kissed deeply. Thats how you give a real hint.”

No Slobs

“Start picking up your underwear and putting in the basket that four-feet away, or, at the minimum, mildly clean up after yourself. I’m not your mom, and I feel like a man can do his share in at least trying to pick up after himself. It’s being respectful. If you just try a little, I’ll move a mountain for your ass!”

Blowing Up The Phone

“Sending me 47,438 texts or calling me every 30 minutes when we aren’t together is not sexy. This is the fastest way to make me want to cheat or leave you. It shows that you’re insecure and that your life stops without me. It also makes me wonder what the hell you’re doing to me, that makes you so crazy about knowing what I’m doing.”