The Rock Comments On His New ‘Rampage’ Trailer’s Success, Triple H Sells Attack By Braun Strowman After WWE Survivor Series? (Video)

Let’s Rampage

The Rock posted the following on Twitter after his new trailer for the movie Rampage was the number one trending trailer on YouTube after debuting on Thursday.

The trailer premiered online Thursday evening, and it also opened in front of the new Justice League movie in theatres:

#1.

Cool, but now you’ve really pissed off the gigantic albino gorilla, 30ft mutated wolf & that angry, mutated what the f*ck is that crocodile that’s the size of a football stadium.

Thx for diggin’ the trailer. Ohhhh…

the fun you’re gonna have.#RAMPAGEMovie 4/20/18 pic.twitter.com/g9OLMe6wyN — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 20, 2017

Triple H Takes Credit For Some Of The Rock’s Greatest Matches, Relive Charlotte & Ric Flair’s Emotional Celebration (Video)

I’m Not Finished With You Yet!

The following video was posted online shortly after the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view concluded, showing footage after Triple H came to and left the ring.

HHH appears to miscalculate where he was on the stage and walks right into the mini LED screen on the ramp, but gets right back up and shrugs it off as he heads backstage:

Do you think it was an unfortunate accident, or was the ‘Cerebral Assassin’ playing up the attack by Braun Strowman?

