The Rock Comments On His New ‘Rampage’ Trailer’s Success, Triple H Sells Attack By Braun Strowman After WWE Survivor Series? (Video)

Let’s Rampage
The Rock posted the following on Twitter after his new trailer for the movie Rampage was the number one trending trailer on YouTube after debuting on Thursday.
The trailer premiered online Thursday evening, and it also opened in front of the new Justice League movie in theatres:
I’m Not Finished With You Yet!
The following video was posted online shortly after the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view concluded, showing footage after Triple H came to and left the ring.
HHH appears to miscalculate where he was on the stage and walks right into the mini LED screen on the ramp, but gets right back up and shrugs it off as he heads backstage:
