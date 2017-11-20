PWInsider.com is reporting the following match is currently penciled in for tonight’s WWE RAW TV tapings in Houston, Texas:

Jason Jordan vs. Braun Strowman

PWInsider also reported Finn Balor versus Samoa Joe was planned for tonight; that match has since been confirmed by WWE as evidenced by the video announcement below. Samoa Joe is shown speaking with Mike Rome about facing Balor, and he delivers a ‘harsh message’ to the Demon King: