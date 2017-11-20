Samoa Joe Comments On His WWE RAW Match (Video), Backstage News On Another Matched Currently Planned For Tonight’s Show

Bill Pritchard
PWInsider.com is reporting the following match is currently penciled in for tonight’s WWE RAW TV tapings in Houston, Texas:

Jason Jordan vs. Braun Strowman

PWInsider also reported Finn Balor versus Samoa Joe was planned for tonight; that match has since been confirmed by WWE as evidenced by the video announcement below. Samoa Joe is shown speaking with Mike Rome about facing Balor, and he delivers a ‘harsh message’ to the Demon King:
