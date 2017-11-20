Booker T, Samoa Joe, Sasha Banks And More WWE Stars Comment On Giving Back To Houston During Survivor Series Weekend (Videos)



WWE recently volunteered at the Houston Food Bank with Americares, and ESPN.com covered the events, featuring video and comments from a number of the talents on hand, including Houston’s own Booker T and a number of RAW and Smackdown talents. You can read a few highlights and watch some of the videos below: (transcription credit: Bill Pritchard / Wrestlezone.com) Samoa Joe: It means a great deal when you talk about things that drive the WWE and the WWE Universe. It’s our fans, and here in Houston are some of our very best fans, and having the opportunity to come here over Survivor Series weekend and have the opportunity to help out kids and local residents, it means a lot to us. Today we’re building first aid kits. There’s been a lot of local families that have been affected who are still seeking medical care. Maybe they’re cut off financially or by circumstance, but we’re just putting together the basic necessities to try and treat the most basic bruises and scrapes that occur and hopefully these will go to some families that will really need it. Sasha Banks: It’s more of a honor, because with our platforms, we reach people all over the world. Getting to do an event like this, partnering with Americares, it’s very important to me and it’s very near and dear to my heart because these people went through so much. The fact that we can help just a little bit to hopefully make their day better, it honestly means alot. Booker T comments on getting involved and giving back: (transcription credit: ESPN.com) “Being a young kid, losing my mother when I was 13 years old. Lights getting turned out, the water getting turned off and not knowing where the next meal was going to come from. The only thing I think I was looking for back then was a helping hand. “Hurricane Harvey, it was devastating. It hit everyone — it if it didn’t hit you directly, it hit a family member or friends… I feel like I’ve got to go out there and do my part.”