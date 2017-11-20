James Harris aka Kamala Hospitalized And On Life Support Following Emergency Surgery

WWE legend Kamala (James Harris) is currently hospitalized and on life support in Mississippi after being rushed to the hospital for an emergency surgery for an undisclosed illness, according to a post by his stepdaughter on Facebook.

Harris’ stepdaughter posted the following message on Facebook yesterday:

FB friends and family please for my stepfather aka Kamala James Harris had emergency surgery this morning around 3am they didn’t think he would make it out of surgery but God. He’s on life support. His buddy Coco B Wear is here.

She later updated his condition, posting the following earlier today:

A lot of people has asked me for updates on James Harris status the Doctor said he’s looking good this morning. He’s still on Life support but he’s showing signs of improvement.

Kamala has had several health issues over the course of the past few years, including losing both of his legs due to complications from diabetes. We will continue to update the situation if any more information is made available.