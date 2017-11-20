James Harris aka Kamala Hospitalized And On Life Support Following Emergency Surgery

|
WWE legend Kamala (James Harris) is currently hospitalized and on life support in Mississippi after being rushed to the hospital for an emergency surgery for an undisclosed illness, according to a post by his stepdaughter on Facebook.
Harris’ stepdaughter posted the following message on Facebook yesterday:
She later updated his condition, posting the following earlier today:
Kamala has had several health issues over the course of the past few years, including losing both of his legs due to complications from diabetes. We will continue to update the situation if any more information is made available.