Kurt Angle Threatens To Retaliate Against Triple H (Video), The Miz Says John Cena Imploded The Georgia Dome To Erase Wrestlemania Loss

Georgia Dome
As noted, the Georgia Dome was demolished earlier today and a number of wrestling personalities commented on the venue’s history, including it being host to Wrestlemania 27.
The Miz posted the following on Twitter, taking a shot at John Cena while referencing their Wrestlemania 27 main event match:
Speculation Regarding Future Triple H Opponents, Cody Rhodes Remembers & Bids Farewell To The Georgia Dome
WWE RAW
WWE posted the following clip featuring the opening segment of WWE RAW where Kurt Angle confronted Triple H for his attack at Survivor Series last night:
