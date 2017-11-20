Kurt Angle Threatens To Retaliate Against Triple H (Video), The Miz Says John Cena Imploded The Georgia Dome To Erase Wrestlemania Loss

Bill Pritchard
the miz

(Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Georgia Dome

As noted, the Georgia Dome was demolished earlier today and a number of wrestling personalities commented on the venue’s history, including it being host to Wrestlemania 27.

The Miz posted the following on Twitter, taking a shot at John Cena while referencing their Wrestlemania 27 main event match:

Speculation Regarding Future Triple H Opponents, Cody Rhodes Remembers & Bids Farewell To The Georgia Dome

WWE RAW

WWE posted the following clip featuring the opening segment of WWE RAW where Kurt Angle confronted Triple H for his attack at Survivor Series last night:

Related: WWE RAW Results For 11/20
John CenaKurt AngleThe MizTriple HWWEWWE Raw
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"