Kurt Angle Threatens To Retaliate Against Triple H (Video), The Miz Says John Cena Imploded The Georgia Dome To Erase Wrestlemania Loss

Georgia Dome

As noted, the Georgia Dome was demolished earlier today and a number of wrestling personalities commented on the venue’s history, including it being host to Wrestlemania 27.

The Miz posted the following on Twitter, taking a shot at John Cena while referencing their Wrestlemania 27 main event match:

For the people who say @JohnCena doesn’t have power, he had a whole stadium imploded to forget about his loss to me at @Wrestlemania. People don’t forget, John. https://t.co/EvrWzpS59R — The Miz (@mikethemiz) November 20, 2017

Speculation Regarding Future Triple H Opponents, Cody Rhodes Remembers & Bids Farewell To The Georgia Dome

WWE RAW

WWE posted the following clip featuring the opening segment of WWE RAW where Kurt Angle confronted Triple H for his attack at Survivor Series last night:

Related: WWE RAW Results For 11/20