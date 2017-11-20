Paige Returns On WWE RAW, NXT Women Debut & Put The RAW Roster On Notice (Photos / Video)

Paige made her long awaited WWE return, and she brought back up in the form of Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose.

Following a promo by Alexa Bliss about the RAW Women not being worthy of her title, Kurt Angle disagreed and booked a number one contender’s match between Bayley, Sasha Banks, Mickie James and Alicia Fox.

Paige interrupted the match and cut a promo about how she didn’t mean to interrupt them, but she had something to say to all of them. Paige said ‘she’s baaack’ and they need to make more noise, so the crowd breaks out in a ‘welcome back’ chant and she says she didn’t come alone.

Sasha Banks and Mickie James can’t figure out what is going on, but Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose run in from behind and attack them. Bayley tries to fight back but Paige takes her out, then Alicia Fox sees what’s going on and ends up running away. Mandy ends up hitting an Implant Buster before Sonya roundhouse kicks Sasha, and Paige smiles before hitting Bayley with Ram-Paige.

Following a commercial break, Paige spoke with Renee Young about what just happened, but Alexa Bliss interrupted and said those ladies got what was coming to her. Alexa and Paige exchanged a few words, and Alexa reluctantly said ‘nice to meet you’ before the three attacked her and left her laying on the ground.

Paige made her first appearance on WWE TV since last summer after she was sidelined for several months after undergoing neck surgery.