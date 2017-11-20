Samoa Joe Comments On His Win Over Finn Balor, Asuka ‘Thanks’ Dana Brooke Following RAW Win (Videos)

WWE RAW

The following video features Samoa Joe talking to Mike Rome about his win over Finn Balor on WWE RAW, with Joe saying the victory didn’t make him feel any better.

Joe says people continue to live in ignorance, and he will continue to punish people, and Finn Balor and anyone else in his way will suffer the same fate:

Finn Balor On Which NXT Stars He’d Want In A New ‘Club’, Facing AJ Styles At WWE TLC, Addresses Rumor He Pooped His Trunks At Takeover: Dallas

Related: WWE RAW Results For 11/20

RAW Fallout

The following video features Asuka commenting on her win over Dana Brooke, saying she was ‘thankful’: