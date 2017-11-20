Roman Reigns Wins Intercontinental Title On RAW, Becomes WWE Grand Slam Champion (Photos / Video)

Roman Reigns is the new Intercontinental Champion after defeating The Miz in the main event of tonight’s episode of WWE RAW.

The title match was set up after a Miz TV segment between The Miztourage and The Shield went awry, with Rollins, Ambrose and Reigns each talking about championship aspirations. Reigns said he didn’t want to be left out if Rollins and Ambrose challenged for the tag titles again, and Rollins suggested Reigns take Miz’s title, the one title that Reigns has not won in his WWE career.

Reigns overcame The Miz’s best efforts and a run-in by Cesaro and Sheamus, which was thwarted by Rollins and Ambrose, and Reigns overcame the distraction to pick up the win.

With the win, Reigns is the 17th Grand Slam winner in WWE history, a list that also includes The Miz and Dean Ambrose. He qualified for the accolade by winning the WWE Championship, RAW Tag Team Championship, United States Championship and finally the Intercontinental Championship.

The Miz’s seventh Intercontinental Championship reign ends at 169 days, after he beat Reigns’ Shield stablemate Ambrose for the title back at WWE Extreme Rules in June. He is also the third longest reigning (cumulative) Intercontinental Champion at 522 days.

