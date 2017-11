What Happened w/ The Miz & The Shield After RAW?

WWE has released the following RAW Fallout video on-line:

The Miz was irate after losing his Intercontinental Championship to Roman Reigns, but the vocal A-Lister was soon silenced by The Hounds of Justice. Get your first month of WWE Network for FREE: http://wwenetwork.com

Related: The Miz On The ‘Real World’ Preparing Him For His Future

Paige Comments On Her WWE Return

Paige posted the following on-line last night regarding her return to WWE on RAW: