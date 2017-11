WWE Says Matt Hardy Is Reaching His ‘Breaking Point’

WWE has released the following RAW Fallout video on-line:

Elias might soon learn just how dangerous Matt Hardy can be. Get your first month of WWE Network for FREE: http://wwenetwork.com Subscribe to WWE on YouTube: http://bit.ly/1i64OdT

Related: Update On ‘Broken Matt Hardy’ Trademark Battle

Roman Reigns Reacts To His IC Title Win

Roman Reigns posted the following on Twitter last night following his Intercontinental Championship win over The Miz: