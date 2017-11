Roman Reigns Sends His Family A Post-RAW Message

WWE has released the following RAW Fallout video on-line:

A newly minted Intercontinental Champion and Grand Slam Champion, The Big Dog celebrates his victory over The Miz. Get your first month of WWE Network for FREE: http://wwenetwork.com

Related: Roman Reigns Wins Intercontinental Title On RAW, Becomes WWE Grand Slam Champion (Photos/Video)

Daniel Bryan Wishes Brie A Heartfelt Happy Birthday

Daniel Bryan has posted the following on Twitter wishing his wife Brie a happy 34th birthday, it is her twin sister Nikki’s birthday as well: