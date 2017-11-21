WWE Smackdown Live Preview: How Will Shane Deal w/ Survivor Series Fallout?, Will Styles & Mahal Cross Paths?, Bludgeon Bros Debut, More

Tonight’s Smackdown Live takes place tonight from the Toyota Center in Houston, TX.

WWE.com has shared the following Quick Hits preview points on WWE.com ahead of tonight’s episode of Smackdown Live:

On how Shane will deal with the fallout from Survivor Series:

At Survivor Series, Raw outfought SmackDown, 4-3, but the red brand’s win didn’t come without controversy. Case in point, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn suddenly attacked their own Commissioner Shane McMahon during a critical moment during the 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match. Will the devious pair now face major repercussions for their actions? How will the head of the blue brand respond to SmackDown’s loss? To make matters worse, when Shane-O-Mac first brought Raw Under Siege en route to the battle for brand superiority several weeks ago, the SmackDown LIVE Commissioner left Daniel Bryan completely out of the plan and ended up getting his General Manager chokeslammed by Kane on Raw the following week when The “Yes!” Man attempted to make peace with Kurt Angle. Though Bryan chose to tow the company line and help get Team Blue through the competition, he also informed Shane that they had to have a serious talk about “cohesion” after Survivor Series. Does Bryan have something to get off his chest and how will it affect the future of SmackDown LIVE? Shane McMahon will kicks off SmackDown LIVE tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network.

On if AJ Styles will cross paths with Jinder Mahal tonight: