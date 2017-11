On last night’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio hosts Dave Meltzer discussed WWE’s plans for the 2018 Royal Rumble PPV. We have included some transcribed highlights below. The full episode can be found HERE. Related:┬áChris Jericho-Royal Rumble Rumor Killer On WWE’s plans for the Royal Rumble main event: DM: Lesnar and Strowman, in one sense, makes all the sense for the Royal Rumble. But when you really think it out it makes no sense at all given where they want to go. They don’t want to hurt Strowman and they aren’t going to put the title on Strowman because they spent the whole year building to Lesnar and Reigns. Unless they switch it to Lesnar and Strowman at WrestleMania. I would say that would be a back-up plan you could do if Vince gets cold feet about Roman Reigns but that hasn’t happened yet. So, we are kind of left with a situation where they are scrambling for a match. The match they want to do they are not doing anymore and what they are going to do is up in the air. On WWE’s recent booking of Finn Balor going into the Royal Rumble: DM: The decision was made this morning. You had to know that Vince, just by the booking of it, I watched that match last night and the first thing I was thinking was, “He can’t be.” I know how Vince thinks and I don’t want to say he’s soured on the guy but, I guess he has. There is no other way to put it. The way he was booked. That’s just not the guy he’s going with into the Royal Rumble in a WWE Championship match.