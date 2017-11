PWInsider.com is reporting they have confirmed that the reason The Miz lost the Intercontinental Championship last night to Roman Reigns is because he will be taking time off to film a movie.

A source that PWInsider spoke with believed that he is leaving to film the latest installment of the WWE Studios’ The Marine.

They also note that there is currently no timetable for The Miz’s return and that he won’t be back until filming is complete.

