How Were Ticket Sales In Houston For Survivor Series?, John Cena Flooding Bellas’ Social Feeds w/ Nonsense

How Were Ticket Sales In Houston For Survivor Series?

F4WOnline.com is reporting that of the four shows WWE is hosting in Houston as part of Survivor Series weekend only the actual Survivor Series PPV has sold old and had high demand for tickets.

They note that that it is easier for WWE to do four nights of shows in the same building and that the actual live gate revenue is not that important to the business.

WWE Smackdown Live Preview: How Will Shane Deal w/ Survivor Series Fallout?, Will Styles & Mahal Cross Paths?, Bludgeon Bros Debut, More

John Cena Flooding Bellas Social Feeds w/ Nonsense

John Cena has posted the following on Twitter encouraging fans to flood The Bella Twins social media feeds with “nonsense” in celebration of their birthday today: