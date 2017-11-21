WWE Announces Details For 2018 European Tour, WWE 2K18 NXT Generation DLC Pack Now Available

WWE.com has announced the following:

WWE and the Superstars from SmackDown LIVE and Raw return to Europe in May 2018, to embark on a tour that includes WWE Live Events in Germany, Czech Republic, Hungary, Switzerland and Austria, from 10 May through 20 May. Tickets to WWE Live in Vienna, Austria, are available now, with all other European Tour Live Events – presented in partnership with Live Nation – available on Friday, 24 November, at the local times listed below.

See AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, Charlotte Flair, The New Day, Naomi, Kevin Owens, Jinder Mahal and many more,* when the Superstars of SmackDown deliver unforgettable sports-entertainment action starting in Germany from 10 May through 12 May. Next, WWE Live makes its debut in the Czech Republic on 13 May before returning to Hungary for the first time in three years on 14 May. SmackDown’s Superstars then conclude their portion of the tour with a return to Germany on 20 May.

Fans attending WWE Live in Switzerland on Wednesday, 16 May, and Austria on Thursday, 17 May, will see their favorite Raw Superstars, including Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Finn Bálor, Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, Asuka, Cesaro, Sheamus and more.*

Be part of the WWE Live action this May. Get your tickets at the links below.

WWE LIVE EUROPEAN TOUR DATES FOR MAY 2018 (presented by Live Nation)

GERMANY | Watch: Raw Superstars’ Nov. 2017 tour through Germany

Tickets available starting 24 November, 10 a.m. local time,at www.eventim.de and www.ticketmaster.de

Thursday, 10 May: König Pilsener Arena, Oberhausen

Friday, 11 May: Volkswagen Halle, Braunschweig

Saturday, 12 May: ÖVB Arena, Bremen

Sunday, 20 May: Olympiahalle, Munich

CZECH REPUBLIC:

Sunday, 13 May: O2 Arena, Prague | Tickets available starting 24 November, 9 a.m. local time, at www.ticketportal.vz

HUNGARY:

Monday, 14 May: Papp László Budapest Sportaréna, Budapest | Tickets available starting 24 November, 9 a.m. local time, at www.ticketpro.hu and www.livenation.hu

SWITZERLAND:

Wednesday, 16 May: Geneva Arena, Geneva | Tickets available starting 24 November, 10 a.m. local time, at www.ticketcorner.ch

AUSTRIA:

Thursday, 17 May: Wiener Stadthalle, Vienna | Tickets available now at www.ticketmaster.at

*Talent referenced and depicted above are subject to change.