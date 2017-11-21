Sonya DeVille & Mandy Rose React To RAW Debuts, The Nasty Boys Invading Hockey Game This Saturday (Video)

Sonya DeVille & Mandy Rose Comment On RAW Debuts, The Nasty Boys Invading Hockey Game This Saturday

Sonya DeVille & Mandy Rose Comment On RAW Debuts

Paige’s new allies Sonya DeVille and Mandy Rose have posted the following on Twitter reacting to their WWE RAW debuts last night:

The Nasty Boys Invading Hockey Game This Saturday

Legends of Wrestling have announced that The Nasty Boys will be appearing this Saturday night as part of “Wrestling Night” at the LeHigh Valley Phantoms hockey game in Allentown, PA.

You can find the full info about the event, as well as a promo from The Nasty Boys hyping their appearance, below:

Wrestling Night rumbles into PPL Center on Saturday, November 25 when the Phantoms welcome the Bridgeport Sound Tigers to downtown Allentown for a 7:05 p.m. showdown. Wrestling Night features a special Legends of Wrestling appearance by The Nasty Boys and a Post-Game Jersey Auction in The Morning Call Club!

