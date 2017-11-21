Sonya DeVille & Mandy Rose Comment On RAW Debuts, The Nasty Boys Invading Hockey Game This Saturday

Sonya DeVille & Mandy Rose Comment On RAW Debuts

Paige’s new allies Sonya DeVille and Mandy Rose have posted the following on Twitter reacting to their WWE RAW debuts last night:

That’s how you make an entrance … and don’t worry, it’s okay to stare. #RAW — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) November 21, 2017

The Nasty Boys Invading Hockey Game This Saturday

Legends of Wrestling have announced that The Nasty Boys will be appearing this Saturday night as part of “Wrestling Night” at the LeHigh Valley Phantoms hockey game in Allentown, PA.

You can find the full info about the event, as well as a promo from The Nasty Boys hyping their appearance, below: