The Singh Bros Signal Mahal Will Resume Title Hunt, John Cena Drives Bruce Wayne’s Car Like It’s Hot (Video)

Nick Hausman
Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Singh Bros Signal Mahal Will Resume Title Hunt

The Singh Brothers have posted the following on Twitter signaling Jinder Mahal will be going after AJ Styles and his WWE Championship on Smackdown Live tonight:

WWE Smackdown Live Preview: How Will Shane Deal w/ Survivor Series Fallout?, Will Styles & Mahal Cross Paths?, Bludgeon Bros Debut, More

John Cena Drives Bruce Wayne’s Car Like It’s Hot

John Cena has uploaded the latest episode of his Auto Geek series on The Bella Twins YouTube channel:

John Cena shows off this supercar 2009 Lamborghini Murciélago LP 640, the same model of car which was used in the movie “The Dark Night.” Subscribe to The Bella Twins on YouTube – http://bit.ly/2xdJky5
