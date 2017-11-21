The Singh Bros Signal Mahal Will Resume Title Hunt, John Cena Drives Bruce Wayne’s Car Like It’s Hot (Video)

The Singh Bros Signal Mahal Will Resume Title Hunt

The Singh Brothers have posted the following on Twitter signaling Jinder Mahal will be going after AJ Styles and his WWE Championship on Smackdown Live tonight:

Time to bring that @WWE Title back where it belongs. Amongst the 1.3 Billion. #SDLivepic.twitter.com/lOKEh09xm4 — Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) November 21, 2017

WWE Smackdown Live Preview: How Will Shane Deal w/ Survivor Series Fallout?, Will Styles & Mahal Cross Paths?, Bludgeon Bros Debut, More

John Cena Drives Bruce Wayne’s Car Like It’s Hot

John Cena has uploaded the latest episode of his Auto Geek series on The Bella Twins YouTube channel: