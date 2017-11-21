WWE RAW Social Media Score Sees Big Increase, WWE 2K18 NXT Generation Next DLC Pack Trailer & Images

WWE RAW

According to Nielsen Social, this week’s episode of WWE RAW saw 605,000 interactions on Facebook, which is up from 433,000 interactions last week.

Additionally, this week’s show saw 269,000 interactions on Twitter, which is also up from 235,000 interactions last week. Overall, this week’s show, highlighted by Paige’s WWE return and Roman Reigns’ Intercontinental title win, saw 874,000 total interactions, which is up significantly from 668,000 total interactions last week. This week’s episode of WWE RAW was the top overall ranked show in the series and specials category for the eighth week in a row.

WWE 2K18

As noted earlier, WWE 2K18 released the new ‘NXT Generation’ DLC Pack today, which includes the following playable Superstars:

NXT Generation Pack

Playable WWE and NXT Superstars: Aleister Black, Drew McIntyre, Elias, Lars Sullivan, Ruby Riot

The NXT Generation Pack is available now for $9.99. 2K Games released the following trailer highlighting the new DLC additions to the game; you can also check out a new gallery of in-game images below: