WWE Reportedly In Talks For New Weekly Show To Air On Facebook Live, How It Could Potentially Affect Current WWE Programming

Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting WWE is in discussions with Facebook to create a weekly series that would potentially air on Facebook Live.

According to the report, WWE would look to launch the series in January, and it would air live on Facebook after WWE Smackdown Live each Tuesday night. This would likely mean 205 Live would not air live any more, and the new series would feature RAW and Smackdown stars fighting for brand supremacy.

In regards to 205 Live, it was said there have been talks about taping the show before Smackdown each week, but sources say plans for the Facebook show have changed a few times. One idea that was mentioned was for a mixed tag team format that would see male and female teams, but nothing has been confirmed at this time.